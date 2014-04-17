Your device does not support JavaScript!

Альбом
Постер альбома Silverwolf Blues

Silverwolf Blues

Blues at Kerrville

Silverwolf Productions  • Блюз  • 2014

1

Black Woman

Odetta

3:10

2

The Fox

Odetta

2:44

3

Suite: Ancestors I

Odetta

27:55

4

Ol' Lady Sally

Odetta

1:03

5

Amazing Grace

Odetta

2:06

6

Gonna Live the Life

Josh White Jr

1:28

7

I Believe I'll Make a Change

Josh White Jr

3:21

8

House of the Rising Sun

Josh White Jr

3:58

9

Betty & Dupree's Blues

Josh White Jr

4:37

10

Blind Man

Josh White Jr

3:56

11

Jesus Gonna Make up My Dying Bed

Josh White Jr

3:47

12

Blood Red River Blues

Josh White Jr

4:23

13

Southern Exposure Blues

Josh White Jr

3:15

14

Hard Time Blues

Josh White Jr

2:44

15

Strange Fruit

Josh White Jr

4:16

16

Gonna Live the Life Reprise

Josh White Jr

3:35

17

One Meatball

Josh White Jr

4:48

18

Another Time & Place

Dave Van Rock

4:11

19

Sometime I Feel Myself Slip

Gatesmouth Brown

9:06

20

Sheryl Skye

Roy Book Binder

2:52

21

My Man Is a Two Timer

Marcia Ball

4:43

22

I Can Be Had

Josh White Jr

6:20

23

Telephone Blues

Angela Strehil

4:57

24

Under Love's Spell

Marcia Ball

5:18

25

Honey Bee

Tom BallKenny Sultan

4:12

26

Texas Blues

Mance Lipscomb

3:27

27

Put Me in the Alley

Robert Shaw

3:52

28

I've Had the Blues

Juke Boy Bonner

3:32

29

Midnight Special

Spider John Koerner

2:31

30

Mississippi Delta Blues

Kenneth Threadgill

3:20

