Альбом
Постер альбома Chanteur

Chanteur

Lee Lessack

LML Music  • Поп-музыка  • 2011

1

The Summer Knows (Theme From "Summer of '42") / Between Yesterday and Tomorrow

Lee Lessack

4:19

2

I Will Wait for You

Lee Lessack

3:18

3

The Importance of the Rose

Lee Lessack

3:32

4

She

Lee Lessack

2:38

5

The Sound of Your Name

Lee Lessack

2:23

6

The Windmills of Your Mind / Autumn Leaves

Lee Lessack

4:18

7

Yesterday When I Was Young

Lee Lessack

4:35

8

Pieces of Dreams

Lee Lessack

3:58

9

What Now My Love

Lee Lessack

3:34

10

Hymne À L'amour

Lee Lessack

3:35

11

Song of Bernadette

Lee Lessack

4:03

12

If We Only Have Love

Lee Lessack

4:30

