Альбом
Постер альбома Cunstrumentals, Volume 1

Cunstrumentals, Volume 1

Cuns

Tuff Kong Records  • Инструментальная  • 2018

1

Air 'Em Out (Instrumental)

Cuns

2:24

2

The Ghost (Instrumental)

Cuns

2:54

3

Torch (Instrumental)

CunsSine One

3:01

4

Organize (Instrumental)

Cuns

2:58

5

Cold As Ice (Instrumental)

Cuns

3:00

6

Co-Op (Instrumental)

CunsSine One

3:38

7

Revenge (Instrumental)

CunsSine One

3:02

8

Scarface vs. Sosa, Pt. 1 (Instrumental)

CunsStabber

3:11

9

Scarface vs. Sosa, Pt. 1 RMX (Instrumental)

Cuns

2:57

10

Black Caesar (Instrumental)

Cuns

2:41

11

God's Hands (Instrumental)

Cuns

3:24

12

Till I Go... (Instrumental)

CunsSine One

3:31

13

Bonus Beat (Instrumental)

Cuns

3:32

