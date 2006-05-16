Your device does not support JavaScript!

Альбом
Постер альбома FBC FM Broadcast The Tavastia Club Helsinki Finland 18th June 1993

FBC FM Broadcast The Tavastia Club Helsinki Finland 18th June 1993

Townes Van Zandt

Lumi Entertainment Ltd  •  1993

1

Dollar Bill Blues

Townes Van Zandt

3:16

2

Pancho and Lefty

Townes Van Zandt

4:21

3

Brand New Companion

Townes Van Zandt

5:21

4

Two Girls

Townes Van Zandt

4:01

5

Lungs

Townes Van Zandt

1:31

6

Rex's Blues

Townes Van Zandt

8:18

7

Nothin'

Townes Van Zandt

3:43

8

The Ribbons Of Love

Townes Van Zandt

4:23

9

Kathleen

Townes Van Zandt

7:38

10

The Cuckoo

Townes Van Zandt

5:06

11

Brother Flower

Townes Van Zandt

1:56

12

If I Needed You

Townes Van Zandt

3:20

13

Pinball Machine (part)

Townes Van Zandt

1:12

14

Tecumseh Valley

Townes Van Zandt

8:22

15

Flyin' Shoes

Townes Van Zandt

4:11

16

Don't You Take It Too Bad

Townes Van Zandt

2:50

