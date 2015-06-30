Your device does not support JavaScript!

Альбом
Постер альбома The Way of Escape

The Way of Escape

Kenny Lewis and One Vo1ce

Marxan Records, Inc.  • Блюз  • 2015

1

War

Kenny Lewis And One VoiceTim White

5:21

2

God Can

Kenny Lewis And One VoiceRonald Poindexter

4:53

3

Oil Intro

Kenny Lewis And One VoiceApril Crowder

3:52

4

Oil

Kenny Lewis And One VoiceJacqueline MorrisettReniel Lee

6:45

5

Hero

Kenny Lewis And One VoiceKeith Lewis

5:53

6

Survivor

Kenny Lewis And One VoiceLakiysha Wheat

6:30

7

I'll Trust You

Kenny LewisOne Vo1ce

5:21

8

Great God

Kenny Lewis And One VoiceJenipher Jones-Tate

5:06

9

What He's Done for Me

Kenny Lewis And One VoiceChristina Chelle Lindsey

5:05

10

More of You

Kenny Lewis And One VoiceMarvin WilsonChristina Chelle Lindsey

4:57

11

Great Is Thy Faithfulness

Kenny Lewis And One VoiceTroi Daniels

6:40

12

It Is Well

Kenny Lewis And One VoiceDeonte BakerTroi Daniels

7:10

