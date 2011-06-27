Your device does not support JavaScript!

Альбом
Постер альбома Ontario FM Broadcast The Phoenix Toronto Ontario Canada 8th November 1992.

Ontario FM Broadcast The Phoenix Toronto Ontario Canada 8th November 1992.

Tori Amos

Lumi Entertainment Ltd  •  1992

1

Happy Phantom

Tori Amos

4:14

2

Crucify

Tori Amos

6:18

3

Silent All These Years

Tori Amos

7:48

4

Precious Things

Tori Amos

5:47

5

Leather

Tori Amos

3:29

6

Tear in Your Hand

Tori Amos

5:26

7

Whole Lotta Love

Tori Amos

4:09

8

Thank You

Tori Amos

2:22

9

Tori Chat

Tori Amos

0:16

10

Winter

Tori Amos

6:58

11

Smells Like Teen Spirit

Tori Amos

3:40

