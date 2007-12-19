Rhythm of the Celts

Слушатели
Brogue
1
Bonnie Dundee
2
Birnie Boozle
3
Peat Fire Flame
4
The Braes O' Killiecrankie
5
Mairi's Wedding
6
The Battle O' Sherramuir
7
Will Ye No Come Back Again
8
Garten Mother's Lullaby
9
My Bonnie Moorhen
10
Sae Will We Yet
11
Kiss the Children for Me Mary
12
Lowlands Away
13
The Dowie Dens O' Yarrow
14
Kishmul's Galley
15
The Barge O' Gorrie Crovan
16
The Castle O' Drumore
