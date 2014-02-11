The Living Daylights

Слушатели
Willie the Kid, Bronze Nazareth
1
Overture
Willie the KidBronze Nazareth
2
Avalon
Willie the KidBronze NazarethRoc Marciano
3
The Blitz
Willie the KidBronze NazarethS-Class Sonny
4
Breakfast in France
Willie the KidBronze NazarethKyss
5
Sweet Sorrow
6
The Guilt
7
Fucking Blades
Willie the KidBronze NazarethLa the Darkman
8
Wu Babies
Willie the KidBronze NazarethYoung Dirty BastardThe Sun God
9
Ain't Nothing
Willie the KidBronze NazarethBoldy James
10
Coming From
11
Delirium
Willie the KidBronze NazarethSean PriceSha Stimuli
12
Ice Cold Guinness
13
Bless My Food
Willie the KidBronze NazarethTekh Togo
