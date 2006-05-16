WBCN FM Broadcast The Metro Boston MA 30th June 1981

Слушатели
На основе совпадения вкусов
Ого! Похоже, вы единственный, кто слушает этот трек
The Psychedelic Furs
1
WBCN Intro
2
Into You Like A Train
3
Soap Commercial
4
She Is Mine
5
Mr. Jones
6
Dumb Waiters
7
Pretty In Pink
8
So Run Down
9
It Goes On
10
Sister Europe
11
Imitation Of Christ
12
All Of This And Nothing
13
India
14
Pulse
15
Encore Break
16
We Love You
17
Encore Break 2
18
Fall
19
WBCN Announcer
Evergreen
Made of Rain
Come All Ye Faithful
No-One
You'll Be Mine
Don't Believe
Killer
Cover Me in '80s Metal
Shove It
Second Step
Dick's Picks Vol. 36: The Spectrum, Philadelphia, PA 9/21/1972 (Live)
The Killer Instinct
Показать ещё