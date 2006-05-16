Your device does not support JavaScript!

Альбом
Постер альбома WBCN FM Broadcast The Metro Boston MA 30th June 1981

WBCN FM Broadcast The Metro Boston MA 30th June 1981

The Psychedelic Furs

Lumi Entertainment Ltd  •  1981

1

WBCN Intro

The Psychedelic Furs

0:53

2

Into You Like A Train

The Psychedelic Furs

4:43

3

Soap Commercial

The Psychedelic Furs

3:22

4

She Is Mine

The Psychedelic Furs

4:17

5

Mr. Jones

The Psychedelic Furs

4:13

6

Dumb Waiters

The Psychedelic Furs

3:48

7

Pretty In Pink

The Psychedelic Furs

3:57

8

So Run Down

The Psychedelic Furs

3:05

9

It Goes On

The Psychedelic Furs

3:58

10

Sister Europe

The Psychedelic Furs

5:08

11

Imitation Of Christ

The Psychedelic Furs

3:38

12

All Of This And Nothing

The Psychedelic Furs

4:11

13

India

The Psychedelic Furs

5:10

14

Pulse

The Psychedelic Furs

2:55

15

Encore Break

The Psychedelic Furs

1:29

16

We Love You

The Psychedelic Furs

5:27

17

Encore Break 2

The Psychedelic Furs

3:13

18

Fall

The Psychedelic Furs

2:45

19

WBCN Announcer

The Psychedelic Furs

1:26

Jono
2018