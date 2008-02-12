Your device does not support JavaScript!

Альбом
Постер альбома Swedish Radio Broadcast The Konserthuset Stockholm 20th September 1968 (Late Show Part Two)

Swedish Radio Broadcast The Konserthuset Stockholm 20th September 1968 (Late Show Part Two)

The Doors

Lumi Entertainment Ltd  •  1968

1

-07 Wild Child

The Doors

3:25

2

-08 Money

The Doors

3:18

3

-09 Celebration Of The Lizard

The Doors

1:46

4

-10 Light My Fire

The Doors

13:24

5

-11 The End

The Doors

14:59

