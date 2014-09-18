Your device does not support JavaScript!

Альбом
Постер альбома KUOW FM Broadcast The Coliseum Seattle 7th June 1970 Part Two

KUOW FM Broadcast The Coliseum Seattle 7th June 1970 Part Two

The Doors

Lumi Entertainment Ltd  •  1970

1

Away In India

The Doors

5:09

2

Crossroads

The Doors

3:13

3

Break On Through ( To The Other Side )

The Doors

5:11

4

Someday Soon

The Doors

3:55

5

Five To One

The Doors

6:07

6

Petition The Lord With Prayer

The Doors

0:33

7

Light My Fire

The Doors

2:26

