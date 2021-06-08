Your device does not support JavaScript!

Альбом
Постер альбома You've Got A Friend

You've Got A Friend

The Swan Silvertones

Sonorous Records Inc.  • R&B и фанк  • 2021

1

I Love The Lord, I'M Going With Jesus

The Swan Silvertones

6:09

2

Stand Up And Testify

The Swan Silvertones

2:34

3

Above My Head

The Swan Silvertones

2:27

4

Got His Eyes On You

The Swan Silvertones

5:57

5

He's My Precious King

The Swan Silvertones

3:54

6

I'd Let Him In

The Swan Silvertones

2:58

7

Jesus I Love You

The Swan Silvertones

5:53

8

My Life Is In God's Hands

The Swan Silvertones

3:29

9

Prayer For Everyone

The Swan Silvertones

2:04

10

This World Is In A Bad Condition

The Swan Silvertones

3:40

11

What The Lord Has Done For Me

The Swan Silvertones

4:23

12

You've Got A Friend

The Swan Silvertones

3:55

