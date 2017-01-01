Your device does not support JavaScript!

Альбом
Постер альбома Hard Times Come Again No More: Early American Rural Songs Of Hard Times And Hardships, Vol. 2

Hard Times Come Again No More: Early American Rural Songs Of Hard Times And Hardships, Vol. 2

Various Artists

Yazoo  • Блюз  • 1998

1

Price Of Cotton Blues

Allen Brothers

2:42

2

Keno The Rent Man

Cofer Brothers

3:01

3

Bad Time Blues

Barbecue Bob

3:15

4

Wreck Of The Tennessee Gravey Train

Sam Mcgee

3:11

5

The Arkansas Sheik

Riley PuckettClayton McMichen

3:12

6

Away From Home

Peg Leg HowellJimmie Hill

3:00

7

I'm Satisfied

Earl Johnson

2:59

8

Got The Farm Land Blues

Carolina Tar Heels

3:19

9

Times Is Tight Like That

Walter VinsonBo Carter

3:15

10

Weave Room Blues

Fisher Hendley

2:32

11

Boll Weavil

W.A. LindseyAlvin Conder

3:00

12

Providence Help The Poor People

Joe Williams

3:09

13

The Tramp

McGee Brothers

2:49

14

Cotton Mill Colic

David McCarn

2:34

15

Starvation Blues

Charley Jordan

3:17

16

Broke Down Section Hand

Ernest Stoneman

3:05

17

Little Old Sod Shanty

Jules Allen

2:58

18

Down South Blues

Sleepy John Estes

3:10

19

No One's Hard Up But Me

Red Brush Rowdies

2:44

20

Cotton Mill Blues

Lee Brothers

3:02

21

No Dough Blues

Blind Blake

3:05

22

The Northern Starvers Are Returning Home

Bob CarterCharlie McCoyBo Carter

3:27

23

Them Good Old Times Are Coming Back Again

Jim Baird

3:30

