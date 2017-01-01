Hard Times Come Again No More: Early American Rural Songs Of Hard Times And Hardships, Vol. 2

Слушатели
Various Artists
1
Price Of Cotton Blues
Allen Brothers
2
Keno The Rent Man
Cofer Brothers
3
Bad Time Blues
Barbecue Bob
4
Wreck Of The Tennessee Gravey Train
Sam Mcgee
5
The Arkansas Sheik
Riley PuckettClayton McMichen
6
Away From Home
Peg Leg HowellJimmie Hill
7
I'm Satisfied
Earl Johnson
8
Got The Farm Land Blues
Carolina Tar Heels
9
Times Is Tight Like That
Walter VinsonBo Carter
10
Weave Room Blues
Fisher Hendley
11
Boll Weavil
W.A. LindseyAlvin Conder
12
Providence Help The Poor People
Joe Williams
13
The Tramp
McGee Brothers
14
Cotton Mill Colic
David McCarn
15
Starvation Blues
Charley Jordan
16
Broke Down Section Hand
Ernest Stoneman
17
Little Old Sod Shanty
Jules Allen
18
Down South Blues
Sleepy John Estes
19
No One's Hard Up But Me
Red Brush Rowdies
20
Cotton Mill Blues
Lee Brothers
21
No Dough Blues
Blind Blake
22
The Northern Starvers Are Returning Home
Bob CarterCharlie McCoyBo Carter
23
Them Good Old Times Are Coming Back Again
Jim Baird