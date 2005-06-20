The Rose Grew Round the Briar, Vol. 1: Early American Rural Love Songs

Слушатели
Various Artists
1
I Went To See My Sweetheart
Walter SmithLewis McDaniel
2
Dark Holler Blues
Clarence Ashley
3
I Do Blues
Robert Wilkins
4
What Will I Do For My Money's All Gone
Hattie StonemanEck Dunford
5
The Old Fashioned Cottage
AlfredOrville Reed
6
Lonesome Man Blues
George Torey
7
Little Maggie With A Dram Glass In Her Hand
GraysonWhitter
8
False Hearter Lover Blues
Dock Boggs
9
Brooklyn Blues
Clifford Gibson
10
Stolen Love
Red Fox Chasers
11
Shady Grove
Kentucky Thorobreds
12
Down On My Bended Knee
King Solomon Hill
13
I Truly Understand The You Love Another Man
Shortbuckle RoarkFamily
14
A Pretty Gal's Love
Hendley-Whitter-Small
15
Drive Away Blues
Blind Willie McTell
16
A Short Life Of Trouble
Buell Kazee
17
Going To Germany
Cannon's Jug Stompers
18
Dark Eyes
Morris Family
19
Lulu Wall
Bascom Lamar Lunsford
20
Lost Lover Blues
Lottie Kimbrough
21
Don't Say Goodbye
Leroy Carr
22
The Hobo From The T&P Line, Pt. 2
Almoth Hodges
23
Barbara Allen
Bradley Kincaid
