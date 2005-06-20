Your device does not support JavaScript!

Альбом
Постер альбома The Rose Grew Round the Briar, Vol. 1: Early American Rural Love Songs

The Rose Grew Round the Briar, Vol. 1: Early American Rural Love Songs

Various Artists

Yazoo  • Блюз  • 2005

1

I Went To See My Sweetheart

Walter SmithLewis McDaniel

2:27

2

Dark Holler Blues

Clarence Ashley

2:57

3

I Do Blues

Robert Wilkins

3:38

4

What Will I Do For My Money's All Gone

Hattie StonemanEck Dunford

3:20

5

The Old Fashioned Cottage

AlfredOrville Reed

3:06

6

Lonesome Man Blues

George Torey

2:46

7

Little Maggie With A Dram Glass In Her Hand

GraysonWhitter

3:27

8

False Hearter Lover Blues

Dock Boggs

3:22

9

Brooklyn Blues

Clifford Gibson

2:56

10

Stolen Love

Red Fox Chasers

2:44

11

Shady Grove

Kentucky Thorobreds

2:33

12

Down On My Bended Knee

King Solomon Hill

2:58

13

I Truly Understand The You Love Another Man

Shortbuckle RoarkFamily

2:37

14

A Pretty Gal's Love

Hendley-Whitter-Small

2:44

15

Drive Away Blues

Blind Willie McTell

3:20

16

A Short Life Of Trouble

Buell Kazee

2:52

17

Going To Germany

Cannon's Jug Stompers

2:33

18

Dark Eyes

Morris Family

2:54

19

Lulu Wall

Bascom Lamar Lunsford

3:03

20

Lost Lover Blues

Lottie Kimbrough

3:08

21

Don't Say Goodbye

Leroy Carr

2:54

22

The Hobo From The T&P Line, Pt. 2

Almoth Hodges

3:01

23

Barbara Allen

Bradley Kincaid

3:08

