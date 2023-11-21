Your device does not support JavaScript!

Альбом
Постер альбома Ragtime Guitar's Foremost Fingerpicker

Ragtime Guitar's Foremost Fingerpicker

Blind Blake

Yazoo  • Блюз  • 1990

1

Diddie Wa Diddie

Blind Blake

2:59

2

Come On Boys Let's Do That Messin' Around

Blind Blake

2:45

3

Southern Rag

Blind Blake

2:53

4

Police Dog Blues

Blind Blake

2:52

5

C.C. Pill Blues

Blind Blake

2:30

6

Hard Pushing Papa

Blind Blake

2:38

7

Rope Stretching Blues

Blind Blake

3:03

8

Skeedle Loo Doo Blues

Blind Blake

3:02

9

Chump Man Blues

Blind Blake

2:49

10

Hastings Street

Blind Blake

3:13

11

Georgia Bound

Blind Blake

3:22

12

Righteous Blues

Blind Blake

2:39

13

Too Tight Blues #2

Blind Blake

2:55

14

Blind Arthur's Breakdown

Blind Blake

3:01

15

One Time Blues

Blind Blake

2:38

16

Playing Policy Blues

Blind Blake

2:27

17

You Gonna Quit Me Blues

Blind Blake

2:44

18

Bad Feeling Blues

Blind Blake

2:29

19

Hey Hey Daddy Blues

Blind Blake

3:10

20

Black Dog Blues

Blind Blake

2:48

21

Seaboard Stomp

Blind Blake

3:03

22

Sweet Papa Low Down

Blind Blake

3:15

23

Sweet Jivin' Mama

Blind Blake

3:01

