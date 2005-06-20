Your device does not support JavaScript!

Слушатели

На основе совпадения вкусов

Ого! Похоже, вы единственный,
кто слушает этот трек

Альбом
Постер альбома Harmonica Masters

Harmonica Masters

Various Artists

Yazoo  • Блюз  • 2005

1

Ice Water Blues

De Ford Bailey

3:18

2

Lost Boy Blues

Palmer McAbee

3:23

3

Mississippi Swamp Moan

Alfred Lewis

3:18

4

Choking Blues

Kyle Wooten

3:12

5

Chickasaw Special

Noah Lewis

3:20

6

Pennsylvania Woman Blues

Six Cylinder Smith

3:10

7

Take Your Foot Out Of The Mud & Put It In The Sand

Dr. Humphrey Bates' Possum Hunters

2:48

8

Don't Mistreat Your Good Boy Friend

The Bubbling Over Five

3:17

9

The Downfall Of Paris

Murphy Brothers Harp Band

3:07

10

Touch Me Light Mama

George "Bullet" Williams

2:46

11

Booneville Stomp

Red WhiteheadDutch Coleman

3:29

12

How Long Blues

Jed Davenport

2:54

13

East Virginia Blues

AshleyFoster

2:58

14

Goin' Cross The Sea

Crook Brothers

2:52

15

Just It - William McCoy

William Mccoy

3:19

16

Wilkes County Blues

Gwen Foster

2:54

17

Man Trouble Blues

Jaybird Coleman

3:03

18

I Want My Mama

Salty Holmes

2:50

19

Gastonia Gallop

David McCarn

2:40

20

Don't Let Your Head Hang Down

LeecanCooksey

3:00

21

Sisco Harmonica Blues

Carver Boys

3:19

22

Down South Blues

Sleepy John Estes

3:11

23

Medley Of Blues

Freeman Stowers

3:02

1

Ice Water Blues

De Ford Bailey

3:18

2

Lost Boy Blues

Palmer McAbee

3:23

3

Mississippi Swamp Moan

Alfred Lewis

3:18

4

Choking Blues

Kyle Wooten

3:12

5

Chickasaw Special

Noah Lewis

3:20

6

Pennsylvania Woman Blues

Six Cylinder Smith

3:10

7

Take Your Foot Out Of The Mud & Put It In The Sand

Dr. Humphrey Bates' Possum Hunters

2:48

8

Don't Mistreat Your Good Boy Friend

The Bubbling Over Five

3:17

9

The Downfall Of Paris

Murphy Brothers Harp Band

3:07

10

Touch Me Light Mama

George "Bullet" Williams

2:46

11

Booneville Stomp

Red WhiteheadDutch Coleman

3:29

12

How Long Blues

Jed Davenport

2:54

13

East Virginia Blues

AshleyFoster

2:58

14

Goin' Cross The Sea

Crook Brothers

2:52

15

Just It - William McCoy

William Mccoy

3:19

16

Wilkes County Blues

Gwen Foster

2:54

17

Man Trouble Blues

Jaybird Coleman

3:03

18

I Want My Mama

Salty Holmes

2:50

19

Gastonia Gallop

David McCarn

2:40

20

Don't Let Your Head Hang Down

LeecanCooksey

3:00

21

Sisco Harmonica Blues

Carver Boys

3:19

22

Down South Blues

Sleepy John Estes

3:11

23

Medley Of Blues

Freeman Stowers

3:02

Похожие альбомы

Постер альбома Best of Dion and The Belmonts

Best of Dion and The Belmonts

Постер альбома 3 Harp Boogie

3 Harp Boogie

Постер альбома The Best of Jackson 5

The Best of Jackson 5

Постер альбома Live, Vol. 2

Live, Vol. 2

Постер альбома Satisfy Me

Satisfy Me

Постер альбома Vanguard Visionaries

Vanguard Visionaries