Harmonica Masters

Various Artists
1
Ice Water Blues
De Ford Bailey
2
Lost Boy Blues
Palmer McAbee
3
Mississippi Swamp Moan
Alfred Lewis
4
Choking Blues
Kyle Wooten
5
Chickasaw Special
Noah Lewis
6
Pennsylvania Woman Blues
Six Cylinder Smith
7
Take Your Foot Out Of The Mud & Put It In The Sand
Dr. Humphrey Bates' Possum Hunters
8
Don't Mistreat Your Good Boy Friend
The Bubbling Over Five
9
The Downfall Of Paris
Murphy Brothers Harp Band
10
Touch Me Light Mama
George "Bullet" Williams
11
Booneville Stomp
Red WhiteheadDutch Coleman
12
How Long Blues
Jed Davenport
13
East Virginia Blues
AshleyFoster
14
Goin' Cross The Sea
Crook Brothers
15
Just It - William McCoy
William Mccoy
16
Wilkes County Blues
Gwen Foster
17
Man Trouble Blues
Jaybird Coleman
18
I Want My Mama
Salty Holmes
19
Gastonia Gallop
David McCarn
20
Don't Let Your Head Hang Down
LeecanCooksey
21
Sisco Harmonica Blues
Carver Boys
22
Down South Blues
Sleepy John Estes
23
Medley Of Blues
Freeman Stowers
Best of Dion and The Belmonts
3 Harp Boogie
The Best of Jackson 5
Live, Vol. 2
Satisfy Me
Vanguard Visionaries
