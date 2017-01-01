Your device does not support JavaScript!

Альбом
Постер альбома Scottish Dance Party

Scottish Dance Party

Andrew Rankine And His Band

Emerald  • Фолк/народная  • 1969

1

The Dashing White Sergeant: The Dashing White Sergeant / Dancing the Baby / The Cockle Gatherer

Andrew RankineHis Band

2:23

2

Here's To The Gordons

Andrew RankineHis Band

2:31

3

Scottish Waltz: The Cradle Song / Our Highland Queen / The Piper's Weird

Andrew RankineHis Band

2:37

4

Fiddle Solo

Andrew RankineHis Band

3:04

5

Song Of The Clyde

Andrew RankineHis Band

2:54

6

De'il Amang The Tailors Medley - De'il Amang The Tailors: The De'il Amang The Tailors / St. Annes Reel / The New High Level

Andrew RankineHis Band

2:17

7

Eva Three-Step: Dr Ross's 50th Welcome to the Argyllshire Gathering / Tug Argan Gap

Andrew RankineHis Band

2:24

8

Polka: Brasilia

Andrew RankineHis Band

1:48

9

Ye Banks And Braes

Andrew RankineHis Band

3:20

10

Trio: Fairy Dance / J.B. Milne

Andrew RankineHis Band

1:45

11

The Dancing In Kyle

Andrew RankineHis Band

2:47

12

Highland Scottische: Callum Beag / Moulin Dhu / Mairi's Wedding / Fear A Figue

Andrew RankineHis Band

3:16

