Scottish Dance Party

Andrew Rankine And His Band
1
The Dashing White Sergeant: The Dashing White Sergeant / Dancing the Baby / The Cockle Gatherer
Andrew RankineHis Band
2
Here's To The Gordons
3
Scottish Waltz: The Cradle Song / Our Highland Queen / The Piper's Weird
4
Fiddle Solo
5
Song Of The Clyde
6
De'il Amang The Tailors Medley - De'il Amang The Tailors: The De'il Amang The Tailors / St. Annes Reel / The New High Level
7
Eva Three-Step: Dr Ross's 50th Welcome to the Argyllshire Gathering / Tug Argan Gap
8
Polka: Brasilia
9
Ye Banks And Braes
10
Trio: Fairy Dance / J.B. Milne
11
The Dancing In Kyle
12
Highland Scottische: Callum Beag / Moulin Dhu / Mairi's Wedding / Fear A Figue
Scotsmen Every One