Альбом
Постер альбома The Detroit Project

The Detroit Project

Phat Kat, Young RJ, Guilty Simpson

NeAstra Music  • Хип-хоп  • 2018

1

Lights Off (Instrumentals)

Young RJGuilty SimpsonPhat Kat

3:35

2

I Know (Instrumentals)

Young RJGuilty SimpsonPhat Kat

3:32

3

Free (Instrumentals)

Young RJGuilty SimpsonPhat Kat

3:12

4

Legendary (Instrumentals)

Young RJGuilty SimpsonPhat Kat

3:28

5

Die Trying (Instrumentals)

Young RJGuilty SimpsonPhat Kat

2:52

