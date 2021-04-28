Epic History

Слушатели
Andy Hopkins
1
Fanfare of Legions
Andy HopkinsDean Mahoney
2
Fanfare of Legions (Fanfare Version)
3
Heroes of History
Ian Paul Livingstone
4
Heroes of History (staccato string version)
5
A Noble Revenge (vocal edit)
6
A Noble Revenge (choir and harp)
7
Approaching War
8
Approaching War (choir only)
9
Ancient Power
Georgi Alexandrov Strezov
10
Ancient Power (solo choir)
11
Arabian Legacy
12
Arabian Legacy (vocal only)
13
Myths and Legends
14
Dynasty of Kings
15
Dynasty of Kings (choir and piano)
16
The Sheikh's Treasure
17
The Sheikh's Treasure (strings and ethnic pipes)
18
Palaces of Time
19
Palaces of Time (vocals and harp)
20
Dark Warriors
21
Dark Warriors (drums only)
22
Epic Voyage
23
Epic Voyage (choir only)
24
Days of the Princess
25
Days of the Princess (harp)
26
Voices From the Past
