Альбом
Постер альбома Epic History

Epic History

Andy Hopkins

Uppm  • Классическая музыка  • 2021

1

Fanfare of Legions

Andy HopkinsDean Mahoney

1:46

2

Fanfare of Legions (Fanfare Version)

Andy HopkinsDean Mahoney

1:20

3

Heroes of History

Ian Paul Livingstone

3:20

4

Heroes of History (staccato string version)

Ian Paul Livingstone

2:40

5

A Noble Revenge (vocal edit)

Andy HopkinsDean Mahoney

1:09

6

A Noble Revenge (choir and harp)

Andy HopkinsDean Mahoney

1:14

7

Approaching War

Ian Paul Livingstone

2:24

8

Approaching War (choir only)

Ian Paul Livingstone

1:03

9

Ancient Power

Georgi Alexandrov Strezov

2:42

10

Ancient Power (solo choir)

Andy Hopkins

2:38

11

Arabian Legacy

Andy HopkinsDean Mahoney

2:14

12

Arabian Legacy (vocal only)

Andy HopkinsDean Mahoney

2:14

13

Myths and Legends

Ian Paul Livingstone

2:10

14

Dynasty of Kings

Andy HopkinsDean Mahoney

2:18

15

Dynasty of Kings (choir and piano)

Andy HopkinsDean Mahoney

1:24

16

The Sheikh's Treasure

Georgi Alexandrov Strezov

2:29

17

The Sheikh's Treasure (strings and ethnic pipes)

Andy Hopkins

2:26

18

Palaces of Time

Andy HopkinsDean Mahoney

3:11

19

Palaces of Time (vocals and harp)

Andy HopkinsDean Mahoney

1:29

20

Dark Warriors

Ian Paul Livingstone

2:24

21

Dark Warriors (drums only)

Ian Paul Livingstone

1:03

22

Epic Voyage

Ian Paul Livingstone

1:56

23

Epic Voyage (choir only)

Ian Paul Livingstone

1:13

24

Days of the Princess

Ian Paul Livingstone

2:15

25

Days of the Princess (harp)

Ian Paul Livingstone

2:12

26

Voices From the Past

Andy HopkinsDean Mahoney

1:40

