Your device does not support JavaScript!

Слушатели

На основе совпадения вкусов

Ого! Похоже, вы единственный,
кто слушает этот трек

Альбом
Постер альбома Come On Mama Do That Dance (1928-1932)

Come On Mama Do That Dance (1928-1932)

Georgia Tom Dorsey

Yazoo  • Блюз  • 1992

1

Mississippi Bottom Blues

Georgia Tom Dorsey

2:48

2

Jive Man Blues

Frankie Jaxon

2:50

3

How Can You Have The Blues?

Kansas City KittyGeorgia Tom Dorsey

2:49

4

But They Got It Fixed Right On

Tampa RedGeorgia Tom Dorsey

2:55

5

Crow Jane Alley

Tampa RedGeorgia Tom Dorsey

3:01

6

Gym's Too Much For Me

Kansas City KittyGeorgia Tom Dorsey

2:33

7

If You See My Saviour

Georgia Tom Dorsey

2:49

8

Rollin' Mill Stomp

Georgia Tom Dorsey

3:01

9

Some Cold Rainy Day

Bertha Chippie Hill

3:15

10

Come On Mama

Jane LucasGeorgia Tom Dorsey

2:51

11

Devilish Blues

Stovepipe Johnson

3:04

12

Second-Handed Woman Blues

Georgia Tom Dorsey

2:38

13

The Doctor's Blues

Kansas City KittyGeorgia Tom Dorsey

2:34

14

How About You?

Georgia Tom Dorsey

2:55

1

Mississippi Bottom Blues

Georgia Tom Dorsey

2:48

2

Jive Man Blues

Frankie Jaxon

2:50

3

How Can You Have The Blues?

Kansas City KittyGeorgia Tom Dorsey

2:49

4

But They Got It Fixed Right On

Tampa RedGeorgia Tom Dorsey

2:55

5

Crow Jane Alley

Tampa RedGeorgia Tom Dorsey

3:01

6

Gym's Too Much For Me

Kansas City KittyGeorgia Tom Dorsey

2:33

7

If You See My Saviour

Georgia Tom Dorsey

2:49

8

Rollin' Mill Stomp

Georgia Tom Dorsey

3:01

9

Some Cold Rainy Day

Bertha Chippie Hill

3:15

10

Come On Mama

Jane LucasGeorgia Tom Dorsey

2:51

11

Devilish Blues

Stovepipe Johnson

3:04

12

Second-Handed Woman Blues

Georgia Tom Dorsey

2:38

13

The Doctor's Blues

Kansas City KittyGeorgia Tom Dorsey

2:34

14

How About You?

Georgia Tom Dorsey

2:55

Другие альбомы исполнителя

Постер альбома Two Blues Icons

Two Blues Icons