Various Artists
1
Playing Tricks
Jean-Philippe Ichard
2
Little Lies
David Ohana
3
The Detective's Quest
Bertrand Allagnat
4
Ant Colony
Ronan Maillard
5
Arachnophobia
6
Grey Cat
7
Bewitching Tango
8
Sneaky Eyes
9
Jokes and Riddles
10
Snooping Around
11
The Tall Blonde Woman
12
Rotten Tomatoes
13
Sneaky Snake
14
Mysterious Lane
15
A Very Strange Bush
16
The Art of Poison
17
What Is the Question
18
Machiavellian
19
Up to Mischief