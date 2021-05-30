Your device does not support JavaScript!

Альбом
Постер альбома Time Well Spent

Time Well Spent

Reese Lansangan

Soon The Moon  • Поп-музыка  • 2021

1

Intronet

Reese Lansangan

0:14

2

What Is This Feeling?

Reese Lansangan

3:43

3

Orbiting

Reese Lansangan

4:45

4

Slow Mornings

Reese Lansangan

3:30

5

Pocket

Reese Lansangan

3:35

6

Easier

Reese Lansangan

4:30

7

VHS Aesthetic

Reese Lansangan

3:29

8

Old Skin

Reese Lansangan

3:13

9

Best Effort

Reese Lansangan

3:03

10

By the River

Reese Lansangan

3:46

11

All I Know Is I'm Afraid

Reese Lansangan

3:54

12

Thanks but No Thanks

Reese Lansangan

3:04

13

An Opportunity to Go to the Moon

Reese Lansangan

5:56

14

This Could Be It

Reese Lansangan

4:44

15

Growing My Garden

Reese Lansangan

2:25

