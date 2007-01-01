Your device does not support JavaScript!

Альбом
Постер альбома WLLZ FM Broadcast Detroit 10th October 1984 Part Two

WLLZ FM Broadcast Detroit 10th October 1984 Part Two

Sammy Hagar

Lumi Entertainment Ltd  •  1984

1

-09 I Can't Drive 55

Sammy Hagar

4:26

2

-10 Your Love Is Driving Me Crazy

Sammy Hagar

2:51

3

-11 I'll Fall In Love Again

Sammy Hagar

3:45

4

-12 Sammy's World Series Update

Sammy Hagar

3:05

5

-13 Swept Away

Sammy Hagar

7:17

6

-14 Remember The Heroes

Sammy Hagar

7:08

7

-01 The Girl Gets Around

Sammy Hagar

5:07

8

-02 Fast Times At Ridgemont High

Sammy Hagar

2:50

