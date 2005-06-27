Your device does not support JavaScript!

Альбом
Постер альбома WLUP FM Broadcast The House Of Blues West Hollywood LA 30th June 1985

WLUP FM Broadcast The House Of Blues West Hollywood LA 30th June 1985

Ry Cooder

Lumi Entertainment Ltd  •  1985

1

Too Tight This Rag of Mine

Ry Cooder

3:03

2

You've Been Doing Something Wrong

Ry Cooder

5:10

3

Blind Man Messed Up By Tear Gas

Ry Cooder

5:50

4

Instrumental

Ry Cooder

3:06

5

How Can a Poor Man Stand Such Tim

Ry Cooder

7:34

6

Slow Consumption

Ry Cooder

7:46

7

Crawling Kingsnake (John Lee Hooker With Ry Cooder & The Duke Robillard Band)

Ry Cooder

4:04

8

One Bourbon One Scotch One Beer (John Lee Hooker With Ry Cooder & The Duke Robillard Band) (Live)

Ry Cooder

3:37

9

Boom Boom (John Lee Hooker With Ry Cooder & The Duke Robillard Band)

Ry Cooder

3:38

