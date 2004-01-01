WBCN FM Broadcast Metro Center Rockford ILL 15th July 1983 Part One

Слушатели
REO Speedwagon
1
Band Introduction
2
Good Trouble
3
Don't Let Him Go
4
Keep Pushin'
5
Kevin
6
Lets Bebop
7
Tough Guys
8
The Key
9
Convention Center, Milwaukee, Wisconsin, May 3rd, 1983
The Forum, Inglewood, Los Angeles, October 8, 1982
Boston Garden, July 15th, 1981
Club Eastbrook, Grand Rapids, Michigan, November 23rd, 1990
The Market Square Arena, Indianapolis, January 1st, 1985
Kemper Arena, Kansas City, Mo. April 27th, 1985
