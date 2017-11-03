Your device does not support JavaScript!

Альбом
Постер альбома FM Broadcast Rock In Rio 2 Maracana Stadium Rio Brazil 18th January 1991 Part Two

FM Broadcast Rock In Rio 2 Maracana Stadium Rio Brazil 18th January 1991 Part Two

Prince

Lumi Entertainment Ltd  •  1991

1

Dr. Feelgood (Love Is A Serious Business)

Prince

5:38

2

Piano Solo Medley_Venus De Milo_The Question Of U

Prince

3:44

3

Ain't No Way

Prince

3:03

4

Nothing Compares 2 U

Prince

4:12

5

Baby I'm A Star_Repect_ Brother With A Purpose_We Can Funk_Thieves In The Temple

Prince

27:53

