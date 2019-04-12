Your device does not support JavaScript!

Альбом
Постер альбома WMMR FM Broadcast The Carrier Dome Syracuse NY 30th March 1985 Part One

WMMR FM Broadcast The Carrier Dome Syracuse NY 30th March 1985 Part One

Prince & The Revolution

Lumi Entertainment Ltd  •  1985

1

Let's Go Crazy

Prince & The Revolution

5:53

2

Delirious

Prince & The Revolution

2:51

3

1999

Prince & The Revolution

5:51

4

Little Red Corvette

Prince & The Revolution

3:40

5

Take Me With U

Prince & The Revolution

11:37

6

Do Me, Baby

Prince & The Revolution

2:02

7

Irresistible Bitch

Prince & The Revolution

1:56

8

Possessed

Prince & The Revolution

4:21

9

How Come U Don't Call Me Anymore _

Prince & The Revolution

5:58

10

Let's Pretend We're Married

Prince & The Revolution

3:34

11

International Lover

Prince & The Revolution

1:50

12

God

Prince & The Revolution

7:46

