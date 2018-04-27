Your device does not support JavaScript!

Альбом
Постер альбома Top Gear Radio Broadcast London May 1969

Top Gear Radio Broadcast London May 1969

Pink Floyd

Lumi Entertainment Ltd  •  1969

1

Point Me at the Sky (Live at BBC Maida Vale Studios, December 2, 1968)

Pink Floyd

4:22

2

Embryo (Live at BBC Maida Vale Studios, December 2, 1968)

Pink Floyd

3:27

3

Baby Blue Shuffle In D Major (Live at BBC Maida Vale Studios, December 2, 1968)

Pink Floyd

3:54

4

Interstellar Overdrive (Live at BBC Maida Vale Studios, December 2, 1968)

Pink Floyd

8:38

5

Daybreak (Grantchester Meadows) (Live for the BBC at The Paris Theatre, London, May 12, 1969)

Pink Floyd

3:46

6

Nightmare (Cymbaline) (Live for the BBC at The Paris Theatre, London, May 12, 1969)

Pink Floyd

3:37

7

The Narrow Way Part Three (Live for the BBC at The Paris Theatre, London, May 12, 1969)

Pink Floyd

4:49

