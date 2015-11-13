Paris TF1 TV Broadcast January 1969

Слушатели
Pink Floyd
1
Nightmare (Cymbaline) (Live for the BBC at The Paris Theatre, London, May 12, 1969)
2
The Narrow Way Part Three (Live for the BBC at The Paris Theatre, London, May 12, 1969)
3
The Beginning (Green Is the Color) _ Beset by Creatures of the Deep (Careful with That Axe, Eugene) (Live for the BBC at The Paris Theatre, London, May 12, 1969)
4
Moonhead (Live at BBC TV Centre, London on Moon Landing Broadcast, July 20, 1969)
5
Set the Controls for the Heart of the Sun (Live at Forum Musiques, Paris, France, January 22, 1969)
6
A Saucerful of Secrets (Live at Forum Musiques, Paris, France, January 22, 1969)
Falkoner Teatret, Live, 29 Sept 1971 (Volume II)
Falkoner Teatret, Live, 29 Sept 1971
Pink Floyd - Night
Pink Floyd - Home
Pink Floyd - Play
Pink Floyd - Chillout
The Light Of Christmas Day
Trying Things
Go Slow (feat. ERWIN)
In the Swarm
From Here To Mama Rosa
MMXXI Live at the Phoenix