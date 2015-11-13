Your device does not support JavaScript!

Постер альбома Paris TF1 TV Broadcast January 1969

Paris TF1 TV Broadcast January 1969

Pink Floyd

Lumi Entertainment Ltd  •  1969

1

Nightmare (Cymbaline) (Live for the BBC at The Paris Theatre, London, May 12, 1969)

Pink Floyd

3:37

2

The Narrow Way Part Three (Live for the BBC at The Paris Theatre, London, May 12, 1969)

Pink Floyd

4:49

3

The Beginning (Green Is the Color) _ Beset by Creatures of the Deep (Careful with That Axe, Eugene) (Live for the BBC at The Paris Theatre, London, May 12, 1969)

Pink Floyd

6:59

4

Moonhead (Live at BBC TV Centre, London on Moon Landing Broadcast, July 20, 1969)

Pink Floyd

7:17

5

Set the Controls for the Heart of the Sun (Live at Forum Musiques, Paris, France, January 22, 1969)

Pink Floyd

5:23

6

A Saucerful of Secrets (Live at Forum Musiques, Paris, France, January 22, 1969)

Pink Floyd

11:55

