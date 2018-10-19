Live European Radio 1968

Слушатели
Pink Floyd
1
-01 Murderotic Woman(Careful WIth That Axe Eugene).
2
-02 The Massed Gadgets Of Hercules.
3
-03 Let There Be More Light.
4
-04 Julia Dream.
5
-05 Set The Controls For The Heart Of The Sun.
6
-06 Astronomy Domine.
7
-07 Flaming.
8
-08 Set The Controls For The Heart Of The Sun.
9
-09 Let There Be More Light.
10
-10 Astronomy Domine.
11
-11 Interstellar Overdrive.
12
-12 Let There Be More Light.
Falkoner Teatret, Live, 29 Sept 1971 (Volume II)
Falkoner Teatret, Live, 29 Sept 1971
