Альбом
Постер альбома Corroboree-do

Corroboree-do

Ash Dargan

Planet Blue Records  •  2021

1

Kwa - Dance of the Crows

Ash Dargan

5:04

2

Otayba - Calling of the Bird

Ash Dargan

4:20

3

Marmoo - Spirit Devil

Ash Dargan

5:05

4

Kuna - Man of Grey Hair

Ash Dargan

4:36

5

Mityan - Moon

Ash Dargan

3:59

6

Kimba - Bushfire

Ash Dargan

2:58

7

Mullian - Wedgetail Eagle

Ash Dargan

5:46

8

Kangaroo

Ash Dargan

6:32

9

Corroboree

Ash Dargan

6:05

10

Gubbera - Stone Magic

Ash Dargan

4:04

11

Moodunna - End Song

Ash Dargan

5:12

