Альбом
Постер альбома L'Azur

1

First: Restless Azure

Yuri Vinogradov

1:34

2

Second: Ringing Song Lurked in His Throat

Yuri Vinogradov

2:24

3

Third: The Martlet Tears the Paper Sheet of the Sky

Yuri Vinogradov

2:36

4

Fourth: My Name Flows

Yuri Vinogradov

2:16

5

Fifth: Time to Sing, Time to Fade

Yuri Vinogradov

2:06

6

Sixth: The Winds Are White

Yuri Vinogradov

1:40

7

Seventh: Inside a Decisive Denial

Yuri Vinogradov

1:42

8

Eighth: Eclipse the Sun with Velvet Shadows

Yuri Vinogradov

1:20

9

Ninth: Why Do You Come, White Moth

Yuri Vinogradov

2:02

10

Tenth: Rainfall of Butterlies

Yuri Vinogradov

2:04

