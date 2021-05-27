Слушатели
Yuri Vinogradov
1
First: Restless Azure
2
Second: Ringing Song Lurked in His Throat
3
Third: The Martlet Tears the Paper Sheet of the Sky
4
Fourth: My Name Flows
5
Fifth: Time to Sing, Time to Fade
6
Sixth: The Winds Are White
7
Seventh: Inside a Decisive Denial
8
Eighth: Eclipse the Sun with Velvet Shadows
9
Ninth: Why Do You Come, White Moth
10
Tenth: Rainfall of Butterlies
Amalgama
The Day After Tomorrow
Drowning Light
In her mind last sun has died
Deafeningly Senseless Music
Mορφή
