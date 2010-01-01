Your device does not support JavaScript!

Альбом
Постер альбома Bushland Sopranos

Bushland Sopranos

David Stewart

Planet Blue Records USA  •  2010

1

Albert's Lyrebird

David Stewart

2:02

2

Eastern Whipbird

David Stewart

2:05

3

Pied Butcherbird

David Stewart

2:10

4

White-throated Gerygone

David Stewart

2:16

5

Chiming Wedgbill

David Stewart

2:20

6

Noisy Scrub-bird

David Stewart

2:21

7

Crescent Honeyeater

David Stewart

2:22

8

Grey Shrike-thrush

David Stewart

2:12

9

Rufous Whistler

David Stewart

2:12

10

Brown Thornbill

David Stewart

2:16

11

Golden Whistler

David Stewart

2:03

12

Jacky Winter

David Stewart

2:06

13

Rainbow Bee-eater

David Stewart

1:59

14

Crested Bellbird

David Stewart

1:59

15

Tawny-crowned Honeyeater

David Stewart

2:09

16

Fairy Gerygone

David Stewart

2:08

17

Tooth-billed Bowerbird

David Stewart

1:36

18

Olive Whistler

David Stewart

1:59

19

Baudin's Black-Cockatoo

David Stewart

1:32

20

Southern Scrub-robin (1)

David Stewart

2:04

21

Mallee Whipbird

David Stewart

1:30

22

Red-lored Whistler

David Stewart

2:04

23

Shy Heathwren

David Stewart

1:50

24

Southern Scrub-robin (2)

David Stewart

1:31

25

Yellow-rumped Thornbill

David Stewart

1:35

