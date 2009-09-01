TV Broadcast Los Angeles 1956

Слушатели
Nat King Cole
1
Mona Lisa
2
Nature Boy
3
That's My Girl
4
I'm A Shy Guy
5
The Trouble With Me Is You
6
Little Girl
7
For Sentimental Reasons
8
Calypso Blues
9
Route 66
10
Too Young
11
This Is My Night To Dream
12
Home
13
You Call It Madness
Nat King Cole Sings & George Shearing Plays
There's No Business Like Show Business with Nat King Cole & George Shearing
Mr. Gershwin
Los títulos españoles
It's Christmas Time
Merry Christmas and A Happy New Year from Nat King Cole
