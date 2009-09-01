Your device does not support JavaScript!

Слушатели

На основе совпадения вкусов

Ого! Похоже, вы единственный,
кто слушает этот трек

Альбом
Постер альбома TV Broadcast Los Angeles 1956

TV Broadcast Los Angeles 1956

Nat King Cole

Lumi Entertainment Ltd  •  1956

1

Mona Lisa

Nat King Cole

2:48

2

Nature Boy

Nat King Cole

2:47

3

That's My Girl

Nat King Cole

1:38

4

I'm A Shy Guy

Nat King Cole

2:39

5

The Trouble With Me Is You

Nat King Cole

3:07

6

Little Girl

Nat King Cole

2:40

7

For Sentimental Reasons

Nat King Cole

3:22

8

Calypso Blues

Nat King Cole

2:53

9

Route 66

Nat King Cole

3:08

10

Too Young

Nat King Cole

3:22

11

This Is My Night To Dream

Nat King Cole

1:53

12

Home

Nat King Cole

3:25

13

You Call It Madness

Nat King Cole

3:29

1

Mona Lisa

Nat King Cole

2:48

2

Nature Boy

Nat King Cole

2:47

3

That's My Girl

Nat King Cole

1:38

4

I'm A Shy Guy

Nat King Cole

2:39

5

The Trouble With Me Is You

Nat King Cole

3:07

6

Little Girl

Nat King Cole

2:40

7

For Sentimental Reasons

Nat King Cole

3:22

8

Calypso Blues

Nat King Cole

2:53

9

Route 66

Nat King Cole

3:08

10

Too Young

Nat King Cole

3:22

11

This Is My Night To Dream

Nat King Cole

1:53

12

Home

Nat King Cole

3:25

13

You Call It Madness

Nat King Cole

3:29

Другие альбомы исполнителя

Постер альбома Nat King Cole Sings & George Shearing Plays

Nat King Cole Sings & George Shearing Plays

Постер альбома There's No Business Like Show Business with Nat King Cole & George Shearing

There's No Business Like Show Business with Nat King Cole & George Shearing

Постер альбома Mr. Gershwin

Mr. Gershwin

Постер альбома Los títulos españoles

Los títulos españoles

Постер альбома It's Christmas Time

It's Christmas Time

Постер альбома Merry Christmas and A Happy New Year from Nat King Cole

Merry Christmas and A Happy New Year from Nat King Cole

Похожие альбомы

Постер альбома Disco For Fitness (Re-Recorded / Remastered Versions)

Disco For Fitness (Re-Recorded / Remastered Versions)

Постер альбома Между нами

Между нами

Постер альбома Mene Tequel Ufarsim

Mene Tequel Ufarsim

Постер альбома When It Gets Dark

When It Gets Dark

Постер альбома En Forest

En Forest

Постер альбома Cinema Western Vol.2

Cinema Western Vol.2