Постер альбома Calgary FM Broadcast Command Beach Studios Calgary 10th August 1993

Calgary FM Broadcast Command Beach Studios Calgary 10th August 1993

Midnight Oil

Lumi Entertainment Ltd  •  1993

1

Feeding Frenzy

Midnight Oil

4:54

2

Truganini

Midnight Oil

4:29

3

Sell My Soul

Midnight Oil

4:22

4

The Dead Heart

Midnight Oil

6:19

5

Locomotive Breath

Midnight Oil

0:58

6

Earth And Sun And Moon

Midnight Oil

4:27

7

Beds Are Burning

Midnight Oil

4:20

