Альбом
Постер альбома Side Chick, Vol. 2

Side Chick, Vol. 2

Down3r

Planet Blue Records  • Хип-хоп, Зарубежный рэп  • 2020

1

Side Chick (feat. Nicho Savant & Vysion)

Down3rNicho SavantVysion

3:49

2

Crusin' Thru The Dale (feat. Ghost)

Down3rGhost

3:38

3

And The Block Say

Down3r

2:25

4

Suga Boom Boom

Down3r

2:52

5

Suga Boom Boom, Pt. 2

Down3r

2:46

6

Suga Boom Boom (The Original Freestyle)

Down3r

2:55

7

Switch (I'm The Shit)

Down3rLady Dice

3:37

8

You Ain't My Homie

Down3r

5:04

9

You Ain't My Homie (The Epixx Mix)

Down3r

3:01

10

When We Ride

Down3rPedro Blaze

3:43

11

What If (Clean Mix)

Down3rLadydice

3:49

12

Lay You Down (feat. Rico The Truth)

Down3rRico The Truth

4:15

13

Home (feat. Lokust Luciano)

Down3rLokust Luciano

3:36

14

Stuck In My Ways (feat. Jay Tablet & Zyme)

Down3rJay TabletZyme

4:00

15

MoonRocks (feat. Young Quicks & Bigg Cixx)

Down3rYoung QuicksBigg CIXX

2:44

16

Close Ones

Down3r

4:09

17

Bring The West Back (feat. Bigg Cixx, X-Raided & June Bug)

Down3rBigg CIXXX-RaidedJune Bug

3:55

18

All Right

Down3r

4:20

19

No L's (feat. Spez Loaks & Bigg Cixx)

Down3rSpez LoaksBigg CIXX

3:39

20

Throw It Up

Down3rLadydice

4:09

