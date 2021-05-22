Your device does not support JavaScript!

Альбом
Постер альбома Ambient Guitar and Soundscapes, Vol​​.​​ 4

Ambient Guitar and Soundscapes, Vol​​.​​ 4

Mikhail Medvedev

Mikhail Medvedev  •  2021

1

Covideography

Mikhail Medvedev

1:12

2

Contramotion

Mikhail Medvedev

8:29

3

A Man with a Big Heart

Mikhail Medvedev

2:25

4

Time As An Ocean

Mikhail Medvedev

5:28

5

Faceless

Mikhail Medvedev

3:43

6

Newslessness

Mikhail Medvedev

2:11

7

In the Stream

Mikhail Medvedev

6:31

8

Ticktrack

Mikhail Medvedev

2:10

9

Meditation #1

Mikhail Medvedev

3:23

10

Bokeh Music

Mikhail Medvedev

7:17

11

Night Walk

Mikhail Medvedev

2:30

12

Lost in Wires, Pt. 2

Mikhail Medvedev

5:01

13

Masked

Mikhail Medvedev

4:10

14

Waves of Sound

Mikhail Medvedev

6:20

15

Call of the Morning Star

Mikhail Medvedev

2:58

16

Meditation #2

Mikhail Medvedev

3:31

17

Locked Down

Mikhail Medvedev

2:59

18

Winterless

Mikhail Medvedev

2:38

19

Diary of the Fall

Mikhail Medvedev

3:44

20

Ad Extremum

Mikhail Medvedev

3:58

21

Hammers and Nails

Mikhail Medvedev

3:04

22

Meditation #3

Mikhail Medvedev

5:01

23

Automaton

Mikhail Medvedev

2:42

24

Half-prepared Guitar

Mikhail Medvedev

7:30

25

Crash! Smash! and Forget

Mikhail Medvedev

2:46

26

Hidden Gold

Mikhail Medvedev

1:58

