Paris Theatre Radio Broadcast London 7th September 1968

Слушатели
На основе совпадения вкусов
Ого! Похоже, вы единственный, кто слушает этот трек
Leonard Cohen
1
There's No Reason Why You Should Remember Me
2
Sisters Of Mercy
3
Teachers
4
Dress Rehearsal Rag
5
Suzanne
6
Hey, That's No Way To Say Goodbye
7
Story Of Isaac
8
One Of Us Cannot Be Wrong
Ten Songs for You
Radio Live: Leonard Cohen & Randy Newman
Radio Live: Leonard Cohen & Randy Newman, Vol.2
Leonard Cohen Radio Live
FM Radio Cohen and Waits
FM Radio Broadcast Laugardalsholl Reykjavik Iceland 24th June 1988 Second Show Part Two
Показать ещё
Не верю
Pin Striped Suits
Bursting At The Seam
Bad Man
Sex
The Best Of Pavarotti