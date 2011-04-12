Your device does not support JavaScript!

Альбом
Постер альбома FM Radio Broadcast Laugardalsholl Reykjavik Iceland 24th June 1988 Second Show Part One

FM Radio Broadcast Laugardalsholl Reykjavik Iceland 24th June 1988 Second Show Part One

Leonard Cohen

Lumi Entertainment Ltd  •  1988

1

-01 Story Of Isaac

Leonard Cohen

5:57

2

-02 Hallelujah

Leonard Cohen

6:59

3

-03 Passing Through

Leonard Cohen

6:50

4

-04 Take This Waltz

Leonard Cohen

7:10

5

-05 The Partisan

Leonard Cohen

5:39

6

-06 If It Be Your Will

Leonard Cohen

3:47

7

-07 Coming Back To You

Leonard Cohen

4:00

8

-08 Suzanne

Leonard Cohen

4:05

