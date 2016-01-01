Your device does not support JavaScript!

Альбом
Постер альбома Radio Sessions 1969

Radio Sessions 1969

Led Zeppelin

Lumi Entertainment Ltd  •  1969

1

-01 You Shook Me.

Led Zeppelin

5:20

2

-02 Communication Breakdown

Led Zeppelin

3:01

3

-03 I Can't Quit You Baby

Led Zeppelin

4:26

4

-04 Dazed And Confused

Led Zeppelin

6:40

5

-05 Alexis Korner Introduction

Led Zeppelin

0:18

6

-06 I Can't Quit You Baby

Led Zeppelin

5:28

7

-07 You Shook Me

Led Zeppelin

4:09

8

-08 Sunshine Woman

Led Zeppelin

3:10

9

-09 The Girl I Love (She Got Long Black Wavy Hair)

Led Zeppelin

3:01

10

-10 Communication Breakdown

Led Zeppelin

3:16

11

-11 Something Else

Led Zeppelin

2:07

12

-12 What Is And What Should Never Be

Led Zeppelin

4:17

13

-13 Group Interview With Chris Grant

Led Zeppelin

5:57

14

-14 Whole Lotta Love.

Led Zeppelin

6:09

15

-15 Communication Breakdown

Led Zeppelin

2:40

16

-16 What Is And What Should Never Be

Led Zeppelin

4:27

17

-17 Travelling Riverside Blues

Led Zeppelin

5:08

