Your device does not support JavaScript!

Слушатели

На основе совпадения вкусов

Ого! Похоже, вы единственный,
кто слушает этот трек

Альбом
Постер альбома Playhouse Broadcast 1969

Playhouse Broadcast 1969

Led Zeppelin

Lumi Entertainment Ltd  •  1969

1

-01 Alan Black Introduction.

Led Zeppelin

0:37

2

-02 Communication Breakdown.

Led Zeppelin

3:14

3

-03 I Can't Quit You.

Led Zeppelin

6:23

4

-04 Page & Plant Interview.

Led Zeppelin

4:40

5

-05 Dazed And Confused.

Led Zeppelin

11:11

6

-06 Liverpool Scene Sketch with Adrian Henry, Andy Roberts & Mike Evans.

Led Zeppelin

3:06

7

-07 White Summer.

Led Zeppelin

8:21

8

-08 You Shook Me.

Led Zeppelin

10:31

9

-09 How Many More Times.

Led Zeppelin

13:33

1

-01 Alan Black Introduction.

Led Zeppelin

0:37

2

-02 Communication Breakdown.

Led Zeppelin

3:14

3

-03 I Can't Quit You.

Led Zeppelin

6:23

4

-04 Page & Plant Interview.

Led Zeppelin

4:40

5

-05 Dazed And Confused.

Led Zeppelin

11:11

6

-06 Liverpool Scene Sketch with Adrian Henry, Andy Roberts & Mike Evans.

Led Zeppelin

3:06

7

-07 White Summer.

Led Zeppelin

8:21

8

-08 You Shook Me.

Led Zeppelin

10:31

9

-09 How Many More Times.

Led Zeppelin

13:33

Другие альбомы исполнителя

Постер альбома Ten songs for you

Ten songs for you

Постер альбома An Introduction to Led Zeppelin

An Introduction to Led Zeppelin

Постер альбома Led Zeppelin x Led Zeppelin

Led Zeppelin x Led Zeppelin

Постер альбома Rock and Roll (Sunset Sound Mix)

Rock and Roll (Sunset Sound Mix)

Постер альбома Immigrant Song (Live) [2018 Remaster]

Immigrant Song (Live) [2018 Remaster]

Постер альбома The Complete BBC Sessions (Remastered)

The Complete BBC Sessions (Remastered)

Похожие альбомы

Постер альбома Robe grosse

Robe grosse

Постер альбома Valentyne Suite

Valentyne Suite

Постер альбома Joe's Domage

Joe's Domage

Постер альбома Eternal Songs, Vol. 5

Eternal Songs, Vol. 5

Постер альбома Дело не в тебе

Дело не в тебе

Постер альбома fast ALLES ROGER!

fast ALLES ROGER!