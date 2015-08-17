Your device does not support JavaScript!

Альбом
Постер альбома KSAN FM Broadcast Fillmore West San Francisco CA. 11th January 1969

KSAN FM Broadcast Fillmore West San Francisco CA. 11th January 1969

Led Zeppelin

Lumi Entertainment Ltd  •  1969

1

I Can't Quit You, Baby

Led Zeppelin

6:32

2

Dazed and Confused

Led Zeppelin

12:45

3

You Shook Me

Led Zeppelin

8:40

4

How Many More Times

Led Zeppelin

7:53

5

Communication Breakdown

Led Zeppelin

4:25

