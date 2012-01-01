Your device does not support JavaScript!

Альбом
Постер альбома FM Radio Broadcast International Pop Festival Lewisville Texas 31st August 1969

FM Radio Broadcast International Pop Festival Lewisville Texas 31st August 1969

Led Zeppelin

Lumi Entertainment Ltd  •  1969

1

Radio Introduction_The Train Kept A Rollin'

Led Zeppelin

2:59

2

I Can't Quit You Baby

Led Zeppelin

6:49

3

Dazed and Confused

Led Zeppelin

14:59

4

You Shook Me

Led Zeppelin

10:42

5

How Many More Times

Led Zeppelin

22:27

6

Communication Breakdown

Led Zeppelin

4:33

