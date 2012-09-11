Your device does not support JavaScript!

Альбом
Постер альбома WDVE FM Broadcast Syria Mosque Pittsburg 31st October 1976 First Set

WDVE FM Broadcast Syria Mosque Pittsburg 31st October 1976 First Set

Kansas

Lumi Entertainment Ltd  •  1976

1

Radio Introduction

Kansas

0:14

2

-01 Intro

Kansas

3:46

3

-02 Carry On Wayward Son

Kansas

5:22

4

-03 Icarus_Borne On Wings Of Steel

Kansas

5:44

5

-04 Down The Road

Kansas

4:58

6

-05 Mysteries And Mayhem

Kansas

4:11

7

-06 Lamplight Symphony

Kansas

2:30

8

-07 The Wall

Kansas

5:45

9

-08 Lonely Wind

Kansas

6:58

10

-09 What's On My Mind

Kansas

3:33

11

-10 Miracles Out Of Nowhere

Kansas

6:38

