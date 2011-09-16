Your device does not support JavaScript!

Альбом
Постер альбома CBS FM Broadcast The Palladium New York 20th November 1980 Part Two

CBS FM Broadcast The Palladium New York 20th November 1980 Part Two

Kansas

Lumi Entertainment Ltd  •  1980

1

Miracles Out Of Nowhere_Loner

Kansas

9:22

2

Anything For You

Kansas

4:20

3

Don't Open Your Eyes

Kansas

4:08

4

Got To Rock On_No One Together

Kansas

9:56

5

Hold On

Kansas

4:54

6

Relentless

Kansas

6:37

