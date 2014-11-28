Your device does not support JavaScript!

Альбом
Постер альбома CBS FM Broadcast The Palladium New York 20th November 1980 Part One

CBS FM Broadcast The Palladium New York 20th November 1980 Part One

Kansas

Lumi Entertainment Ltd  •  1980

1

Introduction - Wagner's Lohengrin_Point Of Know Return

Kansas

6:27

2

Icarus_Borne On Wings Of Steel

Kansas

6:05

3

Paradox

Kansas

5:01

4

Hopelessly Human

Kansas

7:08

5

Cheyenne Anthem

Kansas

3:53

6

Dust In The Wind

Kansas

4:50

7

You Think You Got It Made_The Mask Of The Great Deceiver

Kansas

10:18

