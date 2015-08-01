TV Broadcast New Victoria Theatre London 21st April 1974 Part One

Слушатели
Joni Mitchell
Free Man In Paris
You Turn Me On (I'm A Radio)
The Same Situation
Just Like This Train
Rainy Night House
People's Parties
All I Want
Joni Mitchell Archives, Vol. 2: The Reprise Years (1968-1971)
You Can Close Your Eyes (with James Taylor) [Live on In Concert, BBC, Paris Theatre, London, England, 10/29/1970]
Chelsea Morning (Live at Carnegie Hall, New York, NY, 2/1/1969)
The Dawntreader (Live at Le Hibou Coffee House, Ottawa, Ontario, 3/19/1968)
The Reprise Albums (1968-1971)
Blue 50 (Demos & Outtakes)
Historical Jazz Recordings: 1946-1951
Charlie Watts Meets The Danish Radio Big Band
Re-Enter the Ghost
Sailor
Untitled
My Jazz Collection 18 (3 Albums)