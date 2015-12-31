Your device does not support JavaScript!

Альбом
Постер альбома KCOP Studio TV Special Broadcast Los Angeles 18th October 1970

KCOP Studio TV Special Broadcast Los Angeles 18th October 1970

Joni Mitchell

Lumi Entertainment Ltd  •  1970

1

A Case Of You

Joni Mitchell

4:14

2

Both Sides Now

Joni Mitchell

6:17

3

Willy

Joni Mitchell

3:16

4

For Free

Joni Mitchell

4:11

5

The Water Is Wide

Joni Mitchell

3:18

6

Mr. Tambourine Man

Joni Mitchell

3:58

