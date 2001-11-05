Your device does not support JavaScript!

Альбом
Постер альбома Jazz Radio Broadcast New York 25th August 1958

Jazz Radio Broadcast New York 25th August 1958

John Benson Brooks

Lumi Entertainment Ltd  •  1958

1

Themes_ The John Henry Story _ Green, Green Rocky Road _ Job's Red Wagon

John Benson Brooks

4:49

2

The John Henry Story (Return) _ Green, Green Rocky Road (Return)

John Benson Brooks

3:19

3

Job's Red Wagon (Return)

John Benson Brooks

3:10

4

Themes_ Trampin' _ The Loop _ Trampin' (Return)

John Benson Brooks

7:58

5

The Loop Return)

John Benson Brooks

2:27

6

Theme_ Little John Shoes

John Benson Brooks

3:16

7

Theme_ Milord's Callin' _ Little John Shoes (Return) _ Milord's Callin' (Return)

John Benson Brooks

5:09

8

Themes; Blues For Christmas _ Rufus _ Grandma's Coffin _ Blues For Christmas (Return)

John Benson Brooks

7:40

9

Grandma's Coffin (Return) _ Rufus (Return) _ Grandma's Coffin (2nd Return)

John Benson Brooks

5:12

