Jazz Radio Broadcast New York 25th August 1958

Слушатели
На основе совпадения вкусов
Ого! Похоже, вы единственный, кто слушает этот трек
John Benson Brooks
1
Themes_ The John Henry Story _ Green, Green Rocky Road _ Job's Red Wagon
2
The John Henry Story (Return) _ Green, Green Rocky Road (Return)
3
Job's Red Wagon (Return)
4
Themes_ Trampin' _ The Loop _ Trampin' (Return)
5
The Loop Return)
6
Theme_ Little John Shoes
7
Theme_ Milord's Callin' _ Little John Shoes (Return) _ Milord's Callin' (Return)
8
Themes; Blues For Christmas _ Rufus _ Grandma's Coffin _ Blues For Christmas (Return)
9
Grandma's Coffin (Return) _ Rufus (Return) _ Grandma's Coffin (2nd Return)
Fantastic Christmas Songs
Folk Jazz U.S.A
John Benson Brooks. Folk Jazz, U.S.A. / Alabama Concerto
Alabama Concerto (Remastered 2015)
Folk Jazz USA + Alabama Concerto
Alabama Concerto (Mono Version)
Показать ещё
Matt Monro - The Singer's Singer
New York Jazz Session
Orchestral Colours
Electro Lounge Journey, Vol. 1
Лучшие песни
Getting to Know You