Сингл
Постер альбома A Very Lo-Fi Hip-Hop Christmas

A Very Lo-Fi Hip-Hop Christmas

@lofi_cake

Cake Records, LLC  • Хип-хоп  • 2020

1

Blue Moonlight (feat. jerichoavl)

@lofi_cakejerichoavl

2:26

2

Angels We Have Heard On High (feat. jerichoavl & Casein)

@lofi_cakejerichoavlCasein

1:57

3

God Rest You Merry, Gentlemen (feat. jerichoavl & beurre)

@lofi_cakejerichoavlbeurre

2:26

4

In the Bleak Midwinter (feat. jiabeats)

@lofi_cakejiabeats

2:13

5

Warming Up With You (feat. jerichoavl)

@lofi_cakejerichoavl

1:59

6

When The Weather Matches Your Chill (feat. jerichoavl)

@lofi_cakejerichoavl

2:21

7

We Three Kings (feat. jerichoavl & jiabeats)

@lofi_cakejerichoavljiabeats

1:05

